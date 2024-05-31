Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Moonpig Group PLC

News & Insights

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group PLC has announced that Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its holdings, crossing a notable threshold on May 29, 2024, which resulted in a total of 12.832% voting rights within the company. Liontrust now indirectly controls a total of 44,094,049 voting rights, reflecting a minor change from their previous notification. This financial activity indicates a shifting interest from a major investment entity in Moonpig’s market presence.

