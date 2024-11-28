News & Insights

Stocks

Liontown Resources Updates Securities Trading Policy

November 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontown Resources Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, reflecting its commitment to robust corporate governance in line with ASX regulations. The company, known for its significant lithium deposits in Western Australia, continues to focus on expanding its portfolio and enhancing its position in the battery minerals sector. This move underscores Liontown’s strategic approach to sustaining a reliable supply of essential minerals while adhering to industry standards.

For further insights into AU:LTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LINRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.