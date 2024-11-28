Liontown Resources Updates Securities Trading Policy

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, reflecting its commitment to robust corporate governance in line with ASX regulations. The company, known for its significant lithium deposits in Western Australia, continues to focus on expanding its portfolio and enhancing its position in the battery minerals sector. This move underscores Liontown’s strategic approach to sustaining a reliable supply of essential minerals while adhering to industry standards.

