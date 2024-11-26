Liontown Resources Commences Production Amid Market Challenges

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources has achieved a significant milestone by commencing production at its Kathleen Valley lithium project, completing construction and shipping its first spodumene concentrate. The company has also adapted its strategic plans to navigate the challenging lithium market, focusing on higher-margin underground ore and cost optimization. These efforts position Liontown for long-term success as a prominent player in the global lithium market.

