Liontown Resources Announces 2024 AGM and Push for Sustainability

Liontown Resources Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27th in Perth, Western Australia. The company is pushing for environmentally friendly communication by encouraging shareholders to opt for electronic communications. This move aligns with Liontown’s commitment to sustainability as it continues to focus on expanding its lithium assets.

