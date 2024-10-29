Liontown Resources Advances in Global Lithium Production

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources has successfully launched into lithium production, achieving key milestones at its Kathleen Valley project, including its first shipment of spodumene concentrate. The company secured $250 million in funding and expanded its partnership with LG Energy Solution, signaling strong strategic growth despite a challenging lithium market. With its operations ramping up on schedule, Liontown aims to maintain its position and deliver shareholder value.

