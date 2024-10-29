Lions Bay Capital Reports Investment Gains and Legal Action

Lions Bay Capital, Inc. (TSE:LBI) has released an update.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. has reported a significant increase in the market value of its investments in Fidelity Minerals Corp. and Kalina Power Ltd., with their value rising from $2.4 million to $4.7 million. The company is also pursuing legal action against GnT Mining in South Africa to recover loans and continues to provide seed capital for new ventures. These developments highlight Lions Bay’s strategic focus on high-return investments in mining and clean energy sectors.

