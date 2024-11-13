Lion-OCBC Securities Launches Hang Seng TECH ETF

Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF (SG:HST) has released an update.

Lion-OCBC Securities has launched its Hang Seng TECH ETF, offering investors a new way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing technology sector in Hong Kong. This ETF allows investors to tap into innovative tech companies listed on the Hang Seng index, making it an appealing option for those looking to diversify their portfolios with tech-focused assets.

