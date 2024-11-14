News & Insights

Lion Energy Secures Investor Confidence with Meeting Resolutions

November 14, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent General Meeting, with significant support from shareholders. Key approvals included the issuance of director performance rights and the ratification of convertible notes, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome is likely to bolster market interest in Lion Energy’s stock as it continues to pursue its growth objectives.

