Lion Energy Partners on Green Hydrogen Hub Project

Lion Energy Limited is making strides in green hydrogen development, partnering with Mitsubishi’s DGA Energy Solutions and Samsung C&T to create a hydrogen hub at the Port of Brisbane. The joint development agreement includes an initial payment of $3.7 million to Lion and aims to support net-zero emission initiatives, particularly in public transportation. Additionally, Lion continues to progress its projects in East Seram PSC, Indonesia, with new data enhancing exploration prospects.

