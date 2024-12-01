Lion Electric Restructures Finances and Workforce

Lion Electric Company (LEV) has released an update.
Lion Electric Company is taking significant steps to address its financial challenges by amending senior credit agreements and implementing workforce reductions. The company has temporarily laid off around 400 employees and is exploring various options, including restructuring and possible asset sales, to stabilize its financial position.
