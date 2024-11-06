Lion Electric reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $30.6M, consensus $36.49M. “In Q3, we further adjusted our cost structure and optimized our operations to continue to execute on our business strategy to support and promote the increasing electric school bus demand and maintain our leadership position, despite the persistent challenges that we and our industry continue to face and which put significant pressure on our liquidity” stated Marc Bedard, CEO. “We also experienced very good momentum in the latest rounds of the EPA Clean School Bus program and will keep our focus on delivering to push forward the electrification of school buses all over America”.

