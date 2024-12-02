Lion Electric Amends Certain Senior Credit Instruments; To Cut About 400 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Electric urban vehicles maker Lion Electric Co. (LEV, LEV.TO) announced Sunday additional amendments to certain senior credit instruments. The company also announced temporary layoffs of around 400 employees, in both Canada and the United States, across all departments within the organization.

Lion Electric's manufacturing operations at its facility located in Joliet, Illinois will also be suspended as a result of the workforce reduction.

Following the reduction, Lion will have around 300 employees who will focus on the company's bus manufacturing, sales and delivery operations. They will also assist customers with the servicing and maintenance of vehicles on the road.

Regarding the amendments, the company noted that it has entered into additional amendments to its senior revolving credit agreement entered into with a syndicate of lenders represented by National Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and including Bank of Montreal and Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Québec.

The company also announced amendments to its loan agreement entered into with Finalta Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec, in order to extend the period applicable to the previously announced suspension of the financial covenants under the Revolving Credit Agreement from November 30 to December 16, and extend the maturity date under the Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement from November 30 to December 16.

Lion Electric added that an additional advance will be made under the Revolving Credit Agreement. The company will be permitted under the Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement to use a limited portion of the receivables to be received by the firm in order to fund its minimum liquidity needs until December 16.

