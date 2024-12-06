Linmon Media Limited Appoints New Auditor

Linmon Media Limited (HK:9857) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Linmon Media Limited has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Ernst & Young with Moore CPA Limited due to disagreements over audit fees. The transition is not expected to significantly impact the company’s annual audit work for 2024. The company expressed gratitude to Ernst & Young and welcomed Moore CPA Limited on board.

For further insights into HK:9857 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.