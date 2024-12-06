News & Insights

Linmon Media Limited Appoints New Auditor

December 06, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linmon Media Limited (HK:9857) has released an update.

Linmon Media Limited has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Ernst & Young with Moore CPA Limited due to disagreements over audit fees. The transition is not expected to significantly impact the company’s annual audit work for 2024. The company expressed gratitude to Ernst & Young and welcomed Moore CPA Limited on board.

