Linklogis Inc. Reports Strong Growth and Profit Margins

Linklogis Inc. Class B (HK:9959) has released an update.

Linklogis Inc. has reported a 17% increase in transaction volume for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strategic shifts in its core business operations. The company has seen notable growth in its Multi-tier Transfer Cloud and ABS Cloud sectors, while reducing the focus on low-margin products. These efforts have resulted in a year-on-year revenue increase and improved gross profit margins, highlighting a promising financial trajectory.

