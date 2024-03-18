LinkedIn To Introduce Gaming Feature On Its Platform

(RTTNews) - LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), is now looking to expand its offerings by incorporating gaming features.

The move is part of LinkedIn's efforts to diversify its services and increase user engagement. With the growing trend of non-gaming platforms integrating gaming features to enhance user interaction, LinkedIn has jumped on the bandwagon.

According to TechCrunch, the platform has decided to capitalize on the popularity of casual puzzle-based games, which have become a hit among mobile users. By incorporating similar games into its platform, LinkedIn aims to retain and attract users with an engaging and entertaining experience.

Screenshots of the games that LinkedIn is developing were shared by app researcher Nima Owji, and the company has confirmed this initiative to TechCrunch. The games will include titles like "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb," and employees' scores may impact the rankings of their respective companies in the games.

While LinkedIn has been introducing new features to enhance user engagement, its focus is on adapting popular tools for its audience and emphasizing professional networking. By integrating puzzle-based games, LinkedIn aims to leverage their popularity to foster user interaction and connection within the platform.

LinkedIn's initiative spans various areas such as online education, professional development, publishing, news operations, video tools, and collaborations with creators and influencers.

A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed that the company is working on incorporating gaming, but emphasized that no launch date has been set yet. "We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson refrained from elaborating on Microsoft's involvement in the gaming project. There is no specified timeline for the games' release yet, and it remains to be seen if these games will be available to all users or limited to paid subscribers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.