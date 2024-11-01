Linius Technologies to Quote 167.5 Million Securities on ASX

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited has announced the quotation of 167.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development is part of transactions previously disclosed to the market, reflecting Linius Technologies’ ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The newly quoted securities were issued on October 31, 2024.

