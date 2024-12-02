Linius Technologies Issues 250,000 Convertible Notes

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited has announced the issuance of 250,000 new convertible notes as part of an ongoing transaction. These securities, which are not quoted on the ASX, highlight the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its capital structure. Investors may find this move indicative of Linius’ growth strategies and future potential.

