Linius Technologies Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Barry McNeill, who acquired an additional 52.5 million shares following approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This acquisition raises his total holdings to over 83.6 million shares, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may view this move as a positive indicator of potential growth and value in Linius Technologies.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.