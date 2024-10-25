Linius Technologies Announces Hybrid 2024 AGM

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26, providing shareholders with the option to participate either in person at KPMG Melbourne or virtually via an online portal. This hybrid meeting approach ensures all shareholders have the opportunity to engage actively, with the ability to ask questions and vote in real-time. This setup reflects the company’s commitment to accessible and inclusive shareholder participation.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.