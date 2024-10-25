News & Insights

Stocks

Linius Technologies Announces Hybrid 2024 AGM

October 25, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26, providing shareholders with the option to participate either in person at KPMG Melbourne or virtually via an online portal. This hybrid meeting approach ensures all shareholders have the opportunity to engage actively, with the ability to ask questions and vote in real-time. This setup reflects the company’s commitment to accessible and inclusive shareholder participation.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.