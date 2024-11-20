Lineage Therap Announces $66 Million Direct Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Lineage Therap ( (LCTX) ) has shared an update.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics has announced a registered direct offering to raise up to $66 million, involving healthcare-focused institutional investors and Broadwood Partners. The deal includes the sale of over 39 million common shares and warrants, with a potential additional $36 million from warrant exercises. The proceeds aim to support working capital and R&D. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the exclusive placement agent for the offering, anticipated to close pending customary conditions and shareholder approval.
