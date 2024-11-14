Lineage Cell Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $3.8M vs $1.2M last year. “We were delighted to see our partners’ continued commitment to the OpRegen program, in this instance by seeking and successfully obtaining RMAT designation,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “We believe OpRegen continues to showcase itself as an asset with the potential to be ‘a transformational medicine’ and view the recent RMAT designation as additional positive progress for this pioneering cell transplant program. As we worked to return our second cell transplant program, OPC1 for spinal cord injury, back into the clinic, we also presented promising preclinical results from our third program, ReSonance, for sensorineural hearing loss. We look forward to continuing to create value through the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipelines, applying both our technology and extensive manufacturing expertise to validate our cell transplant approach.”

