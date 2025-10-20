Lineage Appoints Robb LeMasters To Succeed Rob Crisci As CFO

(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), a temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, announced Monday the appointment of Robb LeMasters as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. LeMasters will succeed Rob Crisci, who previously announced his intent to retire and will remain with the company in an advisory role through a transition period.

LeMasters, who brings in more than two decades of finance and executive leadership experience, most recently served as CFO of BWX Technologies. Prior to BWX, he was a Managing Director at Blue Harbour Group, a public markets focused investment firm.

LeMasters also held senior roles at Theleme Partners, The Children's Investment Fund, and Highbridge Capital Management. He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley in the mergers and acquisitions group and subsequently joined Forstmann Little & Co. as a private equity analyst.

Lineage also announced the appointment of Ki Bin Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations. Kim joins Lineage from Truist Securities, where he served as Managing Director of U.S. REIT Equity Research.

In his new role, Kim will lead Lineage's global investor relations strategy, serving as the company's primary liaison with the investment community.

