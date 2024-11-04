News & Insights

Linde Announces Leadership Transition in APAC Region

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

John Panikar, a long-serving executive at Linde, will retire in March 2025, with his executive role ending in November 2024. Binod Patwari, currently Managing Director of Linde’s South Pacific Region, will take over as Senior Vice President-APAC. He will lead APAC operations, focusing on executing business plans and developing regional strategies.

