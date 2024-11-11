Lindbergh S.p.A. Strengthens Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A., a company active in the MRO sector in Italy and France, has announced the acquisition of 2,000 of its own shares during early November 2024. This move is part of a larger program approved earlier this year to manage their share capital strategically. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.89 Euros, reflecting Lindbergh’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

