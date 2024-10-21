Lindbergh S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A., a company operating in the MRO and Circular Economy sectors in Italy and France, has recently purchased 4,500 of its own shares at an average price of €3.64 each, totaling €16,380. This strategic move is part of their ongoing program to buy and dispose of own shares, as approved by shareholders earlier this year. The company’s share repurchase strategy aims to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value.

