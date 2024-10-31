Lincoln National Faces Q3 Loss but Shows Resilience

Lincoln National ( (LNC) ) has shared an announcement.

Lincoln Financial reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 with a net loss of $562 million, influenced by changes in embedded derivative values and market risk benefits. Despite this, adjusted operating income reached $358 million, demonstrating resilience and strategic execution across its segments. Group Protection saw more than a doubling in earnings from the previous year, while Annuities and Retirement Plan Services also reported growth, driven by strong sales and market conditions. Lincoln continues to leverage its strengths to enhance profitability and long-term value creation.

