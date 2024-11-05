News & Insights

Limbach Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

November 05, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Limbach Holdings ( (LMB) ) has provided an announcement.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in its third quarter 2024 financial results, with a 41.3% rise in Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) revenue, contributing to a total revenue of $133.9 million and a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million. The company attributes this growth to its strategic focus on direct partnerships with building owners, organic growth, and recent acquisitions, such as Kent Island Mechanical. Limbach also raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance, highlighting strong demand across various sectors, including data centers.

