News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Lilly Reports New Long-term Data For Its Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Ebglyss

September 25, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday reported new long-term data for its atopic dermatitis treatment Ebglyss. The results were reported from ADjoin long-term extension study.

In the study, adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who responded to Ebglyss in ADvocate 1 and 2 studies at week 16 were continued on monthly maintenance treatment for up to 3 years. More than 80 percent of this population experienced sustained skin clearance.

The safety profile of these patients was consistent with previous Ebglyss studies, and no new safety signals were observed up to three years of treatment.

Ebglyss is approved in the U.S, EU, and Japan to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.