Lilly Reports New Long-term Data For Its Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Ebglyss

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday reported new long-term data for its atopic dermatitis treatment Ebglyss. The results were reported from ADjoin long-term extension study.

In the study, adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who responded to Ebglyss in ADvocate 1 and 2 studies at week 16 were continued on monthly maintenance treatment for up to 3 years. More than 80 percent of this population experienced sustained skin clearance.

The safety profile of these patients was consistent with previous Ebglyss studies, and no new safety signals were observed up to three years of treatment.

Ebglyss is approved in the U.S, EU, and Japan to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

