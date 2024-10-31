Likewise Group Sees Increased Stake by Still Lake

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Likewise Group PLC has seen a significant change in its shareholding structure, with Still Lake Value Partners, L.P. increasing its stake to 5.3% from the previous 4.6%. This acquisition of voting rights highlights growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential among investors. Such movements in major holdings often generate attention in the financial markets, reflecting strategic shifts and investment opportunities.

