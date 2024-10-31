News & Insights

Stocks

Likewise Group Sees Increased Stake by Still Lake

October 31, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Likewise Group PLC has seen a significant change in its shareholding structure, with Still Lake Value Partners, L.P. increasing its stake to 5.3% from the previous 4.6%. This acquisition of voting rights highlights growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential among investors. Such movements in major holdings often generate attention in the financial markets, reflecting strategic shifts and investment opportunities.

For further insights into GB:LIKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.