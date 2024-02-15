News & Insights

Lightspeed Re-Appoints Founder Dasilva As Interim CEO

February 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) announced on Thursday that Founder Dax Dasilva has been reappointed as interim chief executive officer.

This appointment by Lightspeed's Board, which is effective immediately, coincides with JP Chauvet's resignation.

Dasilva had served as Lightspeed's Executive Chair and CEO from its establishment.

In addition to Dasilva's new role as interim CEO, Patrick Pichette, the current Lead Independent Director of the company, will assume the position of interim Chair of the Board.

