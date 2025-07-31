Lightspeed Commerce Q1 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises 15%

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Thursday reported net loss of $49.6 million or $0.35 per share for the first quarter, wider than $35 million or $0.23 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $7.9 million or $0.06 per share, down from $16.1 million or $0.10 per share last year.

On average, 12 analysts expected earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss narrowed to $42.1 million from $44.1 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $304.9 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The consensus estimate was for $287.24 million.

Transaction-based revenue grew 18% to $204.6 million, and Subscription revenue rose 9% to $90.9 million.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $305 million to $310 million. Analysts see revenue for $310.66 million.

For the full year, Lightspeed Commerce sees revenue growth of 10% - 12%. The Street is looking for revenue growth of 10.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.