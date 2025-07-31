Markets
LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Q1 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises 15%

July 31, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Thursday reported net loss of $49.6 million or $0.35 per share for the first quarter, wider than $35 million or $0.23 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $7.9 million or $0.06 per share, down from $16.1 million or $0.10 per share last year.

On average, 12 analysts expected earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss narrowed to $42.1 million from $44.1 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $304.9 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The consensus estimate was for $287.24 million.

Transaction-based revenue grew 18% to $204.6 million, and Subscription revenue rose 9% to $90.9 million.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $305 million to $310 million. Analysts see revenue for $310.66 million.

For the full year, Lightspeed Commerce sees revenue growth of 10% - 12%. The Street is looking for revenue growth of 10.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LSPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.