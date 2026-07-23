Markets
LPTH

LightPath To Sell China Unit For $4.5 Mln In Shift To Western Manufacturing

July 23, 2026 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), a provider of optics and imaging systems, on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its China subsidiary to an entity owned by members of the facility's management team.

The U.S. optics company agreed to sell LightPath (Zhenjiang) Optical Instrumentation Co Ltd for $4.5 million, payable in installments over five years. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Upon completion, LightPath said it would have no facilities or operations based in China. The divestiture completes the company's transition to a fully Western-aligned manufacturing footprint, it said.

The purchaser will continue to supply LightPath with products for commercial customers in the United States and Europe as a third-party vendor, with no expected impact to customers, the company said.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of LightPath were down 2.64 percent, changing hands at $11.81, after closing Wednesday's regular session 4.19 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LPTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.