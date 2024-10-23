News & Insights

Lightning Minerals Expands Exploration in Brazil and Australia

October 23, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. has made significant strides in its exploration efforts, focusing on lithium projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley and gold occurrences in Western Australia. The company has begun soil sampling and reconnaissance to identify drill targets in its Caraíbas, Canabrava, and newly acquired Esperança projects. Additionally, Lightning Minerals is advancing its exploration in Western Australia and Quebec, positioning itself for future growth and potential discoveries.

