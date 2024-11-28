Lightning Minerals Appoints New Director with Stock Options

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lightning Minerals Ltd has appointed Jamie Day as a director, with plans to issue him 500,000 unlisted options and 436,364 performance rights, contingent upon shareholder approval. These options, exercisable at 25 cents each, expire in 2027, while the performance rights will convert to shares if certain stock price conditions are met by 2028. Investors may see this strategic move as a way to align the company’s growth ambitions with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:L1M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.