Lightning Minerals Appoints New Director with Stock Options

November 28, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd has appointed Jamie Day as a director, with plans to issue him 500,000 unlisted options and 436,364 performance rights, contingent upon shareholder approval. These options, exercisable at 25 cents each, expire in 2027, while the performance rights will convert to shares if certain stock price conditions are met by 2028. Investors may see this strategic move as a way to align the company’s growth ambitions with shareholder interests.

