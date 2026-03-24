LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.45 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $3.30 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $57.75 million from $62.96 million last year.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.45 Mln. vs. $3.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $57.75 Mln vs. $62.96 Mln last year.

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