LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.15 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.114 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $51.97 million from $47.01 million last year.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.15 Mln. vs. $0.114 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $51.97 Mln vs. $47.01 Mln last year.

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