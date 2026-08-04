Light & Wonder, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $120 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Light & Wonder, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $828 million from $809 million last year.

Light & Wonder, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120 Mln. vs. $95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $828 Mln vs. $809 Mln last year.

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