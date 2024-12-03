Ligand price target raised to $141 from $140 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Ligand (LGND) to $141 from $140 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of its Investor Day next week. The management is expected to introduce 2025 guidance, usually viewed as conservative, and also update its long-term outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that it also expects to receive further insights into the ramp-up of the products launched this year, namely Capvaxive and Ohtuvayre.

