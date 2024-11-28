News & Insights

LIFULL Co. Updates Financial Report with Increased Impairment

November 28, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co. has revised its financial report for the fiscal year ending September 2024, specifically increasing the impairment from ¥3.8 billion to ¥7.0 billion due to adjustments in working capital and book value. The company also announced that the earnout for the FazWaz acquisition has been removed from fixed liabilities.

