LIFULL Co. Updates Financial Report with Increased Impairment

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.
LIFULL Co. has revised its financial report for the fiscal year ending September 2024, specifically increasing the impairment from ¥3.8 billion to ¥7.0 billion due to adjustments in working capital and book value. The company also announced that the earnout for the FazWaz acquisition has been removed from fixed liabilities.
