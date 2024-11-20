News & Insights

Lifeway Foods Rejects Danone’s Revised Acquisition Offer

November 20, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Lifeway Foods ( (LWAY) ) has issued an announcement.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., a leader in probiotic and fermented products, has rejected Danone North America’s revised offer to acquire its remaining shares, stating the proposal undervalues the company. Lifeway, enjoying robust growth and shareholder returns, aims to continue its strategic expansion, emphasizing its intent to maximize shareholder value and sustain momentum. Financial advisory is provided by Evercore, with Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel.

