Lifeway Foods Rejects Danone’s Revised Acquisition Offer

Lifeway Foods ( (LWAY) ) has issued an announcement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lifeway Foods, Inc., a leader in probiotic and fermented products, has rejected Danone North America’s revised offer to acquire its remaining shares, stating the proposal undervalues the company. Lifeway, enjoying robust growth and shareholder returns, aims to continue its strategic expansion, emphasizing its intent to maximize shareholder value and sustain momentum. Financial advisory is provided by Evercore, with Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel.

Learn more about LWAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.