Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Moves 17.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Lifetime Brands LCUT shares soared 17.9% in the last trading session to close at $8.98. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Lifetime Brands is strengthening its position through disciplined pricing, operational efficiency, a diversified brand portfolio and a steady pipeline of new product innovation. Growth across key categories, expanding distribution for brands such as Dolly Parton, improving international operations and strategic supply chain investments reinforce its ability to navigate a challenging market while enhancing profitability. With a leaner cost structure, growing market traction and a focus on innovation and strategic expansion, Lifetime Brands appears well positioned to deliver sustained long-term growth.

This kitchen products company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Revenues are expected to be $137.34 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lifetime Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lifetime Brands is a member of the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. One other stock in the same industry, Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV, finished the last trading session 6.3% higher at $46.82. ADV has returned 17.7% over the past month.

Advantage Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +301.3%. Advantage Solutions currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.