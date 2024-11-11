News & Insights

Lifestyle Communities Sees Strong AGM Support

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

Lifestyle Communities Ltd announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with strong support for the re-election of directors and approval of the remuneration report. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction as it continues to expand its portfolio of residential land lease communities.

