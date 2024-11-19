Lifenet Sees Strong Demand for New Insurance Products

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company reports strong uptake of its new term medical insurance products, particularly among younger customers in their 20s and 30s, with nearly 90% opting for a 10-year coverage period. The products, ‘Jibun Z’ and ‘Jibun Z for Women’, offer affordable premiums, appealing to a demographic keen on securing their health needs for a decade. This trend highlights a growing awareness and proactive approach towards insurance among the younger generation.

