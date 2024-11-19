News & Insights

Stocks

Lifenet Sees Strong Demand for New Insurance Products

November 19, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Lifenet Insurance Company reports strong uptake of its new term medical insurance products, particularly among younger customers in their 20s and 30s, with nearly 90% opting for a 10-year coverage period. The products, ‘Jibun Z’ and ‘Jibun Z for Women’, offer affordable premiums, appealing to a demographic keen on securing their health needs for a decade. This trend highlights a growing awareness and proactive approach towards insurance among the younger generation.

For further insights into JP:7157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.