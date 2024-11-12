News & Insights

Stocks

Lifenet Insurance Sees Significant Growth in Premiums

November 12, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company reported a significant increase in their annualized premiums for policies-in-force, reaching 32,829 million yen by October 2024, which is a 20% rise from the previous year. The growth was driven by a substantial 248% increase in group credit life insurance premiums, highlighting strong market performance.

For further insights into JP:7157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.