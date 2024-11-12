Lifenet Insurance Sees Significant Growth in Premiums

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company reported a significant increase in their annualized premiums for policies-in-force, reaching 32,829 million yen by October 2024, which is a 20% rise from the previous year. The growth was driven by a substantial 248% increase in group credit life insurance premiums, highlighting strong market performance.

For further insights into JP:7157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.