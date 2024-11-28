Lifenet Insurance Achieves Top HDI Ratings Again

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company has been awarded top ratings in the 2024 HDI Benchmarking for its phone and web support, marking the 12th consecutive year it has achieved three-star ratings in both categories. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing high-quality customer support, setting industry records in the life insurance sector. Lifenet continues to lead as an online life insurer, emphasizing comprehensible, cost-competitive, and convenient services.

