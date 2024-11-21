Lifeist Wellness Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

Lifeist Wellness (TSE:LFST) has released an update.

Lifeist Wellness Inc. has appointed Andrea Judge as its new CEO, marking a strategic shift towards enhancing its growth in the health-tech industry. Judge’s leadership experience and innovative vision are expected to drive the company’s expansion and profitability. This leadership change positions Lifeist to capitalize on emerging opportunities in wellness and science-backed products.

