Lifeist Wellness appoints Judge as CEO, joins board of directors

Lifeist Wellness (LFSWF) announces the appointment of Andrea Judge as Chief Executive Officer of Lifeist Wellness Inc. effective today. Andrea, the current CEO of Lifeist’s subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences since July 2024, will now lead Lifeist in its entirety. In addition, Judge has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. While stepping down from his role as CEO, outgoing CEO Meni Morim will continue to serve on the Lifeist’s Board of Directors, providing ongoing strategic guidance as the Company continues to focus on health-tech innovations.
