Lifecore to host virtual investor day on November 21

Lifecore (LFCR) Biomedical announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, November 21, 2024, prior to market open. The event will take place from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and be available via webcast. During the event, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will discuss the company’s business and strategy for growth in the future, among other topics.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LFCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.