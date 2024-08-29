News & Insights

LFCR

Lifecore Biomedical's CFO Morberg To Retire, Lake To Take Over

August 29, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) announced that John Morberg will resign as Chief Financial Officer to explore other career options, effective September 2, 2024.

Ryan Lake, a financial executive with experience in contract development and manufacturing organizations or CDMO will take over as CFO, starting from September 3, 2024.

Lake brings expertise from the CDMO sector, having most recently held the CFO position at Societal CDMO, Inc.

