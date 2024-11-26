News & Insights

Lifecore Biomedical Strengthens Financial Position with Key Moves

November 26, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

Lifecore Biomedical ( (LFCR) ) has provided an update.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has strategically amended its asset-based lending revolving credit facility with BMO, extending the term by three years to 2027 and reducing interest rates. This move, alongside a recent $24.3 million private placement, significantly strengthens Lifecore’s financial position and supports its growth strategy in the expanding CDMO market. The company is enhancing its capabilities with new management, advanced manufacturing equipment, and new customer agreements.

